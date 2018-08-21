DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.76 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $13,917.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00027267 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062415 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00085290 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001447 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

