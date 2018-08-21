Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 27,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,215.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

