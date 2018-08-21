Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,761 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,529 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $477,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,693 shares of company stock worth $10,251,425 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

