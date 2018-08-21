eBay Inc (EBAY) Position Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

EBAY stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock worth $4,151,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

