eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $5,436,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in eBay by 81.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in eBay by 282.4% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 549,869 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 406,092 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in eBay by 13.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 73.1% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock worth $4,151,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

