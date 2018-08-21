Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,219 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up 1.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 141.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 90,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,733,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,093 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.