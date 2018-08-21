Embers (MBRS) Reaches Market Cap of $155,327.00

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Embers has a total market cap of $155,327.00 and $119.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Embers has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Embers token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00274266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00148808 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Embers Profile

Embers’ genesis date was May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Embers is embermine.com. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

