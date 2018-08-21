Emerson Electric (EMR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $75.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 18,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

