Empire Resources (ERS) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.34

Media coverage about Empire Resources (NASDAQ:ERS) has been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1150778680148 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Empire Resources stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Empire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources, Inc is engaged in the purchase, sale and distribution of semi-finished aluminum and steel products to a range of customer base located in the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The Company operates through the sale and distribution of non-ferrous and ferrous metals segment.

