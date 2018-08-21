Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Endologix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Endologix stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Endologix will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endologix news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob bought 30,000 shares of Endologix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endologix by 128.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter worth $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Endologix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Endologix by 22.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

