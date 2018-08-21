Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $163,071.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $163,071.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.02202302 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003467 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001185 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,240,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,686,376 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Gate.io, Hotbit, DEx.top, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.