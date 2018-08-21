Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Sep 18 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a sep 18 dividend on Monday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th.

TSE ERF opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$18.04.

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.46.

In other news, insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$68,647.50. Also, insider Raymond John Daniels sold 29,252 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$508,984.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,593 shares of company stock worth $941,421.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

