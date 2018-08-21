Engine Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,974.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Engine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX. Engine has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $52,974.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Engine has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00274605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00147764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034126 BTC.

About Engine

Engine was first traded on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Engine Token Trading

Engine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

