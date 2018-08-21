EnPro Industries (NPO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NPO. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.