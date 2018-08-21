Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Holdings Increased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,565. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

