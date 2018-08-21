Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern Purchases 29,600 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,840.00.

Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 1,900 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 25,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 10,400 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 10,800 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 11,600 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,360.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 17,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,701.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 36,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 12,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,888.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

ORA stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. Aura Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

