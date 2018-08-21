EPR Properties Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $143,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $204,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $489,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

