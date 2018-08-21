Equal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,408.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Equal has a total market cap of $631,877.00 and $8,408.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00274738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00148270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,294,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,098,834 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.