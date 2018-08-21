ERC20 Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $13,383.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00011760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00276926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00148524 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.