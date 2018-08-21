Essent Group (ESNT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 447,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Essent Group had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

