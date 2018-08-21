Estate Counselors LLC Has $35.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,612,880 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 1,167,847 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after buying an additional 1,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,659,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.14 and a 52 week high of $170.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.