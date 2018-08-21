Evolent Health (EVH) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of EVH opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 2,861,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $55,018,279.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $192,770.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,324,963 shares of company stock worth $65,374,925 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 605,714 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,536,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,437,000 after acquiring an additional 719,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,179,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after acquiring an additional 363,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 45.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 876,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 29.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after buying an additional 582,666 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

