EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 99.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,179,000 after buying an additional 2,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $60,243,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,879,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 43.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after buying an additional 519,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 423.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 625,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 506,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

