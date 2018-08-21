Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,703,000 after purchasing an additional 388,601 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 3.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,090,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,628,000 after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 124.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,820,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

