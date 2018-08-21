Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Willis Investment Counsel’s 7th Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 26,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

