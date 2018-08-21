Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NTT Docomo (DCM) Stock Price

Headlines about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.2638082011794 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE DCM remained flat at $$25.60 on Monday. NTT Docomo has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.