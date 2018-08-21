Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Syneos Health (SYNH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syneos Health earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0951258536593 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of SYNH opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $298,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

