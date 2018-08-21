Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Graham (GHM) Share Price

News stories about Graham (NYSE:GHM) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graham earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.8560845172931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

GHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. 16,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,208. Graham has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $274.89 million, a P/E ratio of 147.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In other news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $173,512.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $84,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,327.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

