FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,042,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 765,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

