FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,292 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,010,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,338,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,091,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,547,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,807 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 896,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,848,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 703,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,450,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

