FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,292 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,010,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,338,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,091,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,547,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,807 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 896,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,848,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 703,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,450,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

