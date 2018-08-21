Financial Contrast: AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR (ASEKY) and Countrywide (CYWDF)

AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR (OTCMKTS: CYWDF) and Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR and Countrywide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Countrywide 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Countrywide has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR and Countrywide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR $35.30 billion 0.36 $1.22 billion $4.43 9.79 Countrywide $981.78 million 0.07 N/A N/A N/A

AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Countrywide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Countrywide does not pay a dividend. AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR and Countrywide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR 3.92% 8.78% 4.58% Countrywide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR beats Countrywide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AISIN SEIKI Co/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers drive train related products, such as automatic and manual transmission products, and other products. The company also provides brake systems and master cylinders, ABS and ESC modulators, hydraulic boosters, disc brake calipers, brake pads, discs, high carbon disc rotors, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, parking brake pedals, and sensors; and actuators, air suspension systems, and power tilt and telescopic steering columns. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; detection sensors for seat belt warning, manual and power retractable seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, and rear seat relaxation systems; and pillar and bumper reinforcements, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil control and rotary valves, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, intelligent parking assists, GPS antennas, driver monitor systems, wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors, and image processing computers; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction. It also provides integrated property services; conveyancing services, such as freehold and leasehold, remortgage, and separate legal representation; and residential property asset management services comprising repossession asset management, part exchange sales, corporate property sales, and in-house maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in the residential development and investment activities; and provision of single mortgage brokerage services, as well as advice on life and general insurance. It serves residential and commercial property markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

