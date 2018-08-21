Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $104,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,479.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,615.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

