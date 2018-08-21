Financial Survey: MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY) and Eaton Vance (EV)

MAN Grp PLC/ADR (NYSE: EV) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Eaton Vance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN Grp PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eaton Vance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Eaton Vance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton Vance is more favorable than MAN Grp PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Eaton Vance 19.82% 33.96% 15.00%

Dividends

MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eaton Vance has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Eaton Vance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN Grp PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 3.25 $255.00 million $0.20 10.74 Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 4.16 $282.13 million $2.48 21.52

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than MAN Grp PLC/ADR. MAN Grp PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats MAN Grp PLC/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN Grp PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

