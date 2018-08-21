Financial Survey: MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) & Rev Group (REVG)

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (NYSE: REVG) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and Rev Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rev Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Rev Group has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 47.79%. Given Rev Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and Rev Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR $31.37 billion 0.22 $1.01 billion $0.94 6.13 Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.50 $31.37 million $0.94 18.60

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rev Group. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and Rev Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR 2.71% 9.45% 4.15% Rev Group 2.28% 12.84% 5.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Rev Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rev Group pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rev Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rev Group beats MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

