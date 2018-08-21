First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,791 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.57% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.