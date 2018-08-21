First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (FCHS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCHS opened at $1.16 on Monday. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Choice Healthcare Solutions had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

