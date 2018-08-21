First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

