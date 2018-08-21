First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 404.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,833 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.