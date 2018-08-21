First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,835 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 74.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,347.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 50.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

RDVY stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

