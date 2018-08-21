FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Director Earl R. Lewis Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at $32,351,674.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Earl R. Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of FLIR Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in FLIR Systems by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

