FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,246. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.67. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,502,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 538,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,351,674.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,001. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $130,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $172,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

