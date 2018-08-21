Ford Motor (F) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,707,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 548,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 376,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 582,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,148,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

F opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

