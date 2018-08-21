Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman Sells 200 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $13,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,695.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zvi Glasman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fox Factory alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $320,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $407,505.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.