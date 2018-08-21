Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Insider Youssef Zakharia Sells 2,681 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) insider Youssef Zakharia sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $101,958.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,747.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Youssef Zakharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Youssef Zakharia sold 594 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $22,233.42.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Youssef Zakharia sold 1,380 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $48,976.20.

NYSE FDP opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

