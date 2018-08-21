Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $103.37 and a one year high of $151.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

