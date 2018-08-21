FY2018 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Reduced by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

AMAT opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

