FY2018 EPS Estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH Corp Lowered by Analyst (CHH)

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) – Beacon Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CENTRIC HEALTH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH’s FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CENTRIC HEALTH to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

CENTRIC HEALTH stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

