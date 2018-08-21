FY2018 EPS Estimates for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (MGDDY)

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $24.78 on Monday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

