GAIA (GAIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $598,514.00

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GAIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAIA has a market capitalization of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GAIA Coin Profile

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

