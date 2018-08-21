GCN Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $932.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Cryptohub. GCN Coin has a market cap of $901,657.00 and $932.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00864149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002587 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011804 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 159,610,610,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

